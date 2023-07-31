FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 174 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Linde by 67.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 681,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,322,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 10.6% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its stake in Linde by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 2,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Linde by 240.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 698,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,389,000 after purchasing an additional 493,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Linde by 25.0% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.87.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LIN opened at $388.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $391.61.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

