Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $108.73 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 731,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $108,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.32 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $368.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

