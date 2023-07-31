Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Axos Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

AX opened at $48.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial



Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

