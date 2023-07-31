FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FedEx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,618 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.26. 106,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,380. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.75 and its 200 day moving average is $223.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

