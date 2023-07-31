Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after acquiring an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $264.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

