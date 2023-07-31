Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.20.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE PSA traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.19. The stock had a trading volume of 46,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.50. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

