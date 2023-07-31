Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE F traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.00. 11,466,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,299,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

