Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $671,000 in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.16% of Crescent Capital BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 27,865 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,539. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $625.20 million, a P/E ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 780.99%.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

