Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $315.65.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $325.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.72. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 285.9% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 33,308 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $2,472,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

