Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR opened at $21.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

Get Avantor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 67.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.47.

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.