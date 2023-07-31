Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $285.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $315.65.
Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:META opened at $325.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
