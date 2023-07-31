Truist Financial Boosts Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $450.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,323. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $233.38 and a twelve month high of $388.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.62 and its 200 day moving average is $326.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,933,543.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,574,595. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth $2,222,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $3,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

