Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,516 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,915,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

