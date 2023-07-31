Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $325.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.56 and a 200-day moving average of $225.72. The firm has a market cap of $833.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

