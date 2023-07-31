Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 1,913 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $400.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.58%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

