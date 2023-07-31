Century Communities’ (CCS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $89.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.78. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.64. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $818.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Century Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,966,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

