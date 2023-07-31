Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 44,200 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 148.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,479,000 after purchasing an additional 706,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 618,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of -43.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

