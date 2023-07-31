Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,640 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,264 shares of company stock worth $375,521 and have sold 30,278 shares worth $2,770,408. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $94.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.49.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

