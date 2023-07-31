Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Sell Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $17.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after buying an additional 512,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

