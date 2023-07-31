American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in American International Group by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 198,054 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 197.1% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in American International Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,537,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,429,000 after purchasing an additional 288,978 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 265,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $60.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,732,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,947,575 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

