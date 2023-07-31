Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of APH opened at $87.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

