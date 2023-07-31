Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9,591.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,881,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,138,000 after buying an additional 6,810,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,004,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,463,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

