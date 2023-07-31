Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 4,350 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $277.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.