Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

