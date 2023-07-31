KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $560.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $445.00 to $560.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KLAC. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $455.50.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $510.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $513.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,742,000 after buying an additional 180,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

