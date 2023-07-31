Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $38.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,446,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.