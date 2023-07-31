Bank of America Boosts AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Price Target to $27.00

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $20.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 70.59%. The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 million. Analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at $1,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth about $1,826,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 230,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 118,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 76,856 shares in the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

