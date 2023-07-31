Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Alliance Global Partners from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PRFT has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.25.

PRFT opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41. Perficient has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $762,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 80,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 31.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,387 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 98,923 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

