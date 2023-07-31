Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $24.25 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,931.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

