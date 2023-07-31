Citigroup Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $90.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 102.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $347,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

