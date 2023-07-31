O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $940.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $920.00 to $940.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $11.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $41.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $47.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $953.50.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $928.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $932.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $883.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

