Perficient’s (PRFT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRFT. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Perficient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.25.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Price Performance

PRFT stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. Perficient has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Perficient by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Perficient by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.