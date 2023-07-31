Ardelyx (ARDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.72%. The business had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. On average, analysts expect Ardelyx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $41,453.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,340.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $41,453.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,940.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,609 shares of company stock worth $260,506. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $911,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $4,673,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2,227.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

