Kadant (KAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Kadant to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Kadant has set its Q2 guidance at $2.05-2.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $8.90-9.15 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $217.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.34. Kadant has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 12.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

