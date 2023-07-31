Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Newmont by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $42.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

