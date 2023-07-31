Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 13,594 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 160.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in CME Group by 363.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,500 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after buying an additional 774,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $199.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

