Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Hamilton Beach Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, CFO Sarah M. Cunningham purchased 3,500 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $35,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Beach Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 177,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

