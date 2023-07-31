Markel Group (MKL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $19.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,447.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,364.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,343.12.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 119 shares of company stock worth $160,092. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 220.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 58 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

