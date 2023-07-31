Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DG opened at $170.59 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.