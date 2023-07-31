Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $238.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $240.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

