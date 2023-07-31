Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 581 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1,242.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 390,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,908,000 after acquiring an additional 361,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.5 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.15. The company had a trading volume of 678,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,362. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

