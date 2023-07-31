Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

