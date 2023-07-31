Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Spirit Airlines Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.25.
Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.
About Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
