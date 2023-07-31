Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 102.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.53. The company had a trading volume of 313,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,931. The firm has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.