Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $873,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

IWY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,315. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $165.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

