Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $107.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $136.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

