Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $935,000 Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 379.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,566 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 157.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 247,198 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $99,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $91,544.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,486.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $81,192.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,802.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $91,544.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,486.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HIMS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 309,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.