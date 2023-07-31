Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 31,724 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,724 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,156,000. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 104,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,935 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA KRBN traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $38.85. 18,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

