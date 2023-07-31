Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $859,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.18.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.65. The stock had a trading volume of 313,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,724. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $429.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.