Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 49,907 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,907 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in YETI were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of YETI by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of YETI by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in YETI by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after buying an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.47.

YETI Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE YETI opened at $42.06 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.45.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.69 million. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.