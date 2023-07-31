Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.11. 636,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $444.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,767 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

